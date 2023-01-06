IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

IES Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IESC opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. IES has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IES

Institutional Trading of IES

In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IES by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in IES by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 71,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IES by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IES by 109.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IES by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading

