Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Icosavax Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.24. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
