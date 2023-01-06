Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Icosavax Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.24. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

In related news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $218,878.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,102.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $598,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $218,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,102.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Icosavax by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.