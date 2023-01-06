Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

