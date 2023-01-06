Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($239.36) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
Hypoport Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ETR:HYQ traded down €2.70 ($2.87) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €105.10 ($111.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €148.66. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €72.55 ($77.18) and a fifty-two week high of €516.00 ($548.94).
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
See Also
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.