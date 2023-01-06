Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 127,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,485,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HBM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
Read More
