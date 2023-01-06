Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.73 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Horizen has a total market cap of $115.45 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00051831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00236482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00077748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,225,581 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

