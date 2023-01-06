Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 10.1% Higher This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $64.99 million and approximately $25.70 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00007725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00449795 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.01719928 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.04 or 0.30729542 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.30430415 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $23,292,414.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

