Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

