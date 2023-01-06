Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 7.7 %

HIMS opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.32 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $110,895.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,413 shares of company stock worth $470,829 over the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 51.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $51,506,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.