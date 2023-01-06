HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) versus Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Financial Review

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Transocean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 0 3 4 0 2.57

Transocean has a consensus target price of $4.52, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

55.2% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transocean $2.56 billion 1.30 -$592.00 million ($0.80) -5.75

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Transocean -20.50% -3.74% -2.03%

Summary

Transocean beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled oil companies, and other independent energy companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.