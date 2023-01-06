High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in High Income Securities Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

