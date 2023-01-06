Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Up 1.1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.65). 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.40 ($1.63).

Hibernia REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.