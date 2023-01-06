Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,570 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

