Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,079 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $23,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of MDY opened at $442.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $515.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.32.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
