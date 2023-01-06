Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

