Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 467,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 63,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 37,473 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BMY opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

