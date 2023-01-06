Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $50.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

