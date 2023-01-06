Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 363 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

BSX opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

