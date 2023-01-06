Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 2,761 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after acquiring an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Shares of FDX opened at $181.28 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.