Helium (HNT) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00010821 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $247.46 million and $8.37 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007704 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00443512 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.02200479 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,577,034 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.