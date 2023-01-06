Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEINY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Heineken from €125.00 ($132.98) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Heineken from €116.00 ($123.40) to €114.00 ($121.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Heineken from €123.00 ($130.85) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Heineken from €109.00 ($115.96) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Heineken has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

