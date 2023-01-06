HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Sells $35,550.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

