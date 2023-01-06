Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $932.92 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00068280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022606 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003869 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

