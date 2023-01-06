Heather J. Brunner Sells 1,278 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CPT traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 578,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,078. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

