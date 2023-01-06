Head to Head Contrast: Standard Lithium (SLI) & Its Peers

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Standard Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -24.32% 17.74% 5.40%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -15.60 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.11

Standard Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 845 1421 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 43.78%. Given Standard Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Standard Lithium competitors beat Standard Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

