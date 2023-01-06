Head to Head Comparison: Modular Medical (MODD) vs. Its Peers

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Modular Medical to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Modular Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 866 3370 7565 171 2.59

Profitability

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 279.98%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,355.92% -145.05% -26.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.30 Modular Medical Competitors $1.10 billion $81.57 million 10.14

Modular Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Modular Medical rivals beat Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

