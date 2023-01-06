Head-To-Head Comparison: Lanvin Group (LANV) versus Its Competitors

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lanvin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 893 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.14%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 19.55 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.75

Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

