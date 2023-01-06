Head-To-Head Comparison: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) versus Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Avalon GloboCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.40 -$16.49 million ($0.33) -16.76 Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 335.20 -$9.09 million ($0.13) -35.85

Avalon GloboCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Technical Consultants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

28.1% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and Avalon GloboCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.33%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -1.81% -12.00% 3.35% Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43%

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing RNA-based FASH-CARTM cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Further, it has strategic partnership with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna and Austria to develop an S-layer vaccine that could be administered by an intranasal or oral route against SARS-CoV-2 and coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease; and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab, as well as promotes standardization related to exosome industry. The company is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.