HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 195.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on APDN. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %
APDN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,899. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.53.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
