HC Wainwright Lowers Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target to $5.00

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTLK. BTIG Research started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

About Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 163,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

