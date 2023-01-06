HC Wainwright Lowers Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target to $5.00

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTLK. BTIG Research started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 163,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

