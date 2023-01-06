HC Wainwright Lowers Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target to $5.00

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTLK. BTIG Research started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.12.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
