Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $30.03 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $30.03 or 0.00178397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $20.45 million and $496,313.16 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

