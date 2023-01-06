Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.35 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $29.87 or 0.00178608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and $544,050.64 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

