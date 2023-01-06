GYEN Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.67 million and approximately $478,434.63 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00452007 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $292.89 or 0.01737072 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.87 or 0.30880708 BTC.

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

