GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) target price from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.77) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,564.50 ($18.85).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,431.60 ($17.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,420.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,477.06. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.39.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Insiders have bought 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362 in the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

