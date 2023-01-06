GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) target price from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Citigroup decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.77) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,564.50 ($18.85).
GSK Stock Down 1.1 %
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,431.60 ($17.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,420.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,477.06. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.