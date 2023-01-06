Grin (GRIN) Price Up 35.6% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Grin has a market cap of $8.93 million and $927,430.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00446772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00931305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00109474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00601546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00255853 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.