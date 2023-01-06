Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPH. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

