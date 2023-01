Governance OHM Price Tops $2,523.33 on Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,523.33 or 0.14972978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $258,688.45 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00449647 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.01720558 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.25 or 0.30719475 BTC.

About Governance OHM

Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Governance OHM

According to CryptoCompare, “Olympus is a decentralized reserve currency protocol based on the OHM token. Each OHM token is backed by a basket of assets (e.g. DAI, FRAX) in the Olympus treasury, giving it an intrinsic value that it cannot fall below. Olympus also introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through staking and bonding.Olympus utilizes Protocol Owned Value to enable price consistency and scarcity within an infinite supply system. Every OHM is backed by DAI and OHM-DAI LP in the treasury. This intrinsic value cannot be diluted, providing a fundamental check on inflation.Olympus is a floating algorithmic currency. This means that it has mechanisms to promote stability and predictability without directly pegging to any asset. With the introduction of adjustable policy; the DAO can move certain variables up and down to target growth and profitability or stability and predictability.gOHM:gOHM stands for Governance OHM. It supersedes wsOHM as part of the v2 migration. gOHM is wrapped sOHM V2, which allows you to use sOHM V2 on different blockchains.Other Olympus tokens:sOHM | wsOHM | OHM | OHMv2Useful V2 Migration information:wsOHM V1 (wrapped, staked OHM) will be replaced by gOHM (Governance OHM). They function exactly the same, but gOHM is set up for on-chain governanceOHM and sOHM tokens will have their identical V2 counterparts. OHM V1 becomes OHM V2, and sOHM V1 becomes sOHM V2.Token tickers will remain the same for V1 tokens. For example, after migration, your wallet will show “OHM” instead of “OHM V1″. Make sure to update the token contract in your wallet with the V2 addresses to show your balances.When migrating OHM V1 and/or sOHM V1, you will get gOHM in return. Although the token balance will be different (gOHM price is calculated differently, which is based on the Current Index), the dollar amount remains the same.After the migration, OHM V1 pools such as OHM-DAI will utilize OHM V2. This applies to new bonds as well. Partners like Abracadabra will only accept new deposits in gOHM. So, you will need to migrate if you want to use these features. Otherwise, you can sit tight and migrate only when you want to.You have two months to migrate after V2 launch (14th December 2021). If you don't, your sOHM V1 balance will stop rebasing, but the difference will be honored when you migrate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.

