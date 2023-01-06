Governance OHM Price Tops $2,523.33 on Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,523.33 or 0.14972978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $258,688.45 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003010 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00449647 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.01720558 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.25 or 0.30719475 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
