Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.91. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 2,193 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.14 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

