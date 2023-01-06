Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,874. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

