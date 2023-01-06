GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,216 ($14.65) and last traded at GBX 1,185 ($14.28). 10,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($14.16).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.94. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,925.00.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson purchased 750,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($12.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800,000 ($9,397,590.36).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

