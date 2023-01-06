Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 164.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $311.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.