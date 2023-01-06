Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

CTSH opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

