Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 28.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $585,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.56 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

