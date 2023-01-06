Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 10.93% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $27.71 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

