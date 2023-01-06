Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.