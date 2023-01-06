Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,253 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

