Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Shares Up 0.1%

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 2,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

