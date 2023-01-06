Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.23. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

See Also

