Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GKOS. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $61,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Glaukos by 513.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 121.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 325,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

