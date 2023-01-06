Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Transactions at Generation Income Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Generation Income Properties news, CEO David Sobelman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

